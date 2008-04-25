Porta Party Mixes iPod and Bathroom With No Stinkiness

In the outside world, we all know the iPod can take a one-man dance party from 0-100 in under 3 songs. But ever wonder what it's like on the inside? The Porta Party adopts its shape from the similarly named Porta Potty, but has the skin of an iPod. Insidethe Porta Party is an iPod dock and disco ball that will also take the one man party from 0-100 in under 3 songs — if you provide the tunes. And when you're finished inhabiting the iPod, it's kind enough NOT to spit you out on the New Jersey Turnpike. [Nick Rodrigues via LAist via Gadget Lab]