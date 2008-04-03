How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

Pole-Dancer Alarm Clock Gets You Up in Every Sense of the Word

N.E.R.D. may get their lapdances for free, but I don't know about ordinary people. I do know, however, that my lapdancing run-in in Vegas several years ago was a never-to-be-repeated experience. Girls with wonky boobs in Santa outfits, (it was June) my girlfriend in hysterics and me squirming with embarrassment, vowing that this was the last time I would have a lay-dee gyrate on top of my chest in order to extricate the dollar bill that said chum had put there for the tip. So this forty-buck glitterball-encrusted alarm clock seems like a safer option. One drawback I do see, however. Five shiny red buttons to work it—isn't that going to lead to confusion amongst some people? [Nerd Approved]

Trending Stories Right Now

earther

The Truth About Bioplastic

If you’re not the type to bring a reusable bag to the store, bioplastics have become an increasingly attractive alternative to the plastic that is slowly strangling the oceans, rivers, municipalities, and the very sediment record of Earth itself.
cassian-andor diego-luna disney io9 jabba-the-hutt jabba-the-hutts-intriguing-texture lucasfilm rogue-one the-tonight-show-with-jimmy-fallon

Diego Luna Is Haunted By His Thirst For Jabba The Hutt

Once upon a time, on the press tour for a little-known film called Rogue One, actor Diego Luna expressed a desire. A forbidden desire. Since then, he has not known peace.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles