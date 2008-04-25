Pole: Is This the Most Minimal Lamp Ever?

Designed to use a minimum of materials and components, the "Pole" lamp just looks very, very cool indeed. Designer Paul Cocksedge was trying to create the illusion of bending light, so made the acrylic and concrete design "to send rays of light on a journey of internal reflection." Simple: the bulb is in the base and light emerges from the giant fiber-optic at its top, providing a bright directional beam and an ambient glow. It's available from Established and Sons as either a desk lamp or floor lamp, for an unknown, but presumably high price. And you know, it would go perfectly with (what else?) the Ghost chair. [Dezeen]