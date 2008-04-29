PlayTV To Launch In Oz 4th Quarter 08, Sub-$200

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

There's been a few rumblings recently about the PlayTV's European launch, but at a briefing today in Sydney, Sony announced that Australia will be getting the PlayTV in the fourth quarter this year, for less than $200, although official pricing and release dates are still to be confirmed.

They also stated that we'll be seeing it roughly a month after the Europe market gets it. So if the latest Amazon listing of October 31 in the UK is correct, that means the hottest gaming peripheral for Christmas this year could actually be a PVR attachment for the PS3.

