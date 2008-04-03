PlayStation 3's DualShock 3 Controller Coming Next Week, SIXAXIS Discontinued

The DualShock 3 rumbling PS3 controller might have had an April 15 release date on it, but Sony says that units will be shipping out this week to hit stores by next week. If you see it in stores, buy it. Here's a list of games that will support rumble, with an asterisk after the ones that need an update to do so. Update: SteTo at MTV just reported that the non-rumbling motion-sensing SIXAXIS has been discontinued.

- SCEA - Formula One Championship Edition* (PS3) - SCEA - MotorStorm* (PS3) - SCEA - PAIN (PSN) - SCEA - High Velocity Bowling (PSN) - SCEA - MLB 08: The Show (PS3) - SCEA - Uncharted: Drake's Fortune (PS3) - SCEA - Resistance: Fall of Man* (PS3) - SCEA - Ratchet & Clank Future: Tools of Destruction (PS3) - SCEA - Go! Sports Ski* (PSN) - SCEA - Folklore* (PS3) - SCEA - Heavenly Sword* (PS3) - SCEA - Warhawk* (PSN / PS3) - SCEA - Super Stardust HD* (PSN) - SCEA - Snakeball (PSN) - SCEA - Toy Home (PSN) - SCEA - PSOne Emulation (PSN) - SCEA - Piyotama (PSN) - SCEA - PixelJunk Monsters (PSN) - SCEA - Blast Factor* (PSN) * Sega - Condemned 2: Bloodshot (PS3) * Ubisoft - Lost: Via Domus (PS3) * Ubisoft - Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Vegas 2* (PS3) * EA - Burnout Paradise (PS3) * KOEI - Dynasty Warriors 6 (PS3) * Capcom - Devil May Cry 4 (PS3) * Atari - Dragon Ball Z Burst Limit (PS3) * Disney Interactive - Turok (PS3)

I've played that Lost game on 360, and let me tell ya, the rumble adds nothing. [PlayStaton Blog]

