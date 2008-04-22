How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

PlayStation 3 May Launch Video Download Service at E3 2008

The LA Times and "studio executives familiar with the plan" are predicting a summer 2008 launch for the PlayStation 3's video download service. Whether this service is a rental scheme—like iTunes or Xbox Live Marketplace—or a download scheme where you get to keep your videos and transfer them to the PSP, is uncertain.

What we do know is that Sony's been hinting at doing video since they unveiled Home back at GDC 2007, but also doing some fancy things like putting video in public places or doing some interesting social networking type thing within Home for video. What we wouldn't give to be able to watch a video with our buddies, online, and have a group chat with our Home avatars. [LA Times via Game Pro]

Trending Stories Right Now

earther

The Truth About Bioplastic

If you’re not the type to bring a reusable bag to the store, bioplastics have become an increasingly attractive alternative to the plastic that is slowly strangling the oceans, rivers, municipalities, and the very sediment record of Earth itself.
5g au optus

Optus Wants To Trial mmWave 5G This Year

Consumers won't see access to millimetre wave 5G until at least mid-next year, but Optus is keen to get testing the technology ahead of the government's early 2020 spectrum auction, according to Optus' head of 5G Harvey Wright.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles