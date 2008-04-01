How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

PlayStation 3 Homebrew is Coming Soon, PlayStation 3 Piracy Slightly Delayed

It's taken an unusually long time for the PlayStation 3 to be hacked, but dragula96 seems to have gotten to the first stage: Hello World. He hasn't specified how he's done the hack, but he does confirm that it's working on the 40 and 60GB models and that his next step is putting Pong on there. On the other hand, dragula96 thinks that it's very unlikely that his hack will lead to an "iso loader," meaning you'll have to wait for another hack to play pirated copies of retail games. Well, another hack plus some actual games to play. I keeed! [DCEmu]

Trending Stories Right Now

earther

The Truth About Bioplastic

If you’re not the type to bring a reusable bag to the store, bioplastics have become an increasingly attractive alternative to the plastic that is slowly strangling the oceans, rivers, municipalities, and the very sediment record of Earth itself.
cassian-andor diego-luna disney io9 jabba-the-hutt jabba-the-hutts-intriguing-texture lucasfilm rogue-one the-tonight-show-with-jimmy-fallon

Diego Luna Is Haunted By His Thirst For Jabba The Hutt

Once upon a time, on the press tour for a little-known film called Rogue One, actor Diego Luna expressed a desire. A forbidden desire. Since then, he has not known peace.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles