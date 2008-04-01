PlayStation 3 Homebrew is Coming Soon, PlayStation 3 Piracy Slightly Delayed

It's taken an unusually long time for the PlayStation 3 to be hacked, but dragula96 seems to have gotten to the first stage: Hello World. He hasn't specified how he's done the hack, but he does confirm that it's working on the 40 and 60GB models and that his next step is putting Pong on there. On the other hand, dragula96 thinks that it's very unlikely that his hack will lead to an "iso loader," meaning you'll have to wait for another hack to play pirated copies of retail games. Well, another hack plus some actual games to play. I keeed! [DCEmu]