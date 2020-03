The Super Mario Galaxy Wii Mod is a good mod. This PlayStation 3 external hard drive mod is not. We're not against adding more hard drive space to the PS3—Sony actually puts instructions on how to replace the internal one in the manual—but this? This stove vent addition to the top of an already too George Foreman grill-like PS3? This is no good. We appreciate the effort though, and at least the finish seems to match the PS3 somewhat. [PlayStation EU via Geekpulp via Kotaku]