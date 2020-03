At least some of you are reading this article because of the word "Playboy" in the headline, but unfortunately, the product isn't all that provocative. By Alcatel, the Playboy-branded OT-V770A features a 1.3MP camera, 10MB of on-board memory, microSD support and, here's the kicker, a Playboy bunny logo.

We just can't believe that a mobile phone actually slept with Hef to get the job. Bonus shot after the jump.

