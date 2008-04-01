Plantronics Discovery 925 Bluetooth Earpiece Blends Stylish Design with Powerful Features

Plantronics just announced their new Discovery 925 earpiece which breaks away from the utilitarian design of most Bluetooth ear pieces and injects some style into the hardware — similar to the MotoPure H12 headset. The Discovery 925 sits in the ear without a loop that wraps around the back and comes with a matching carrying case that doubles as a DC charging dock for juice on the go.

The long design of the Discovery 925 not only allows for a more powerful antenna but an extended microphone that picks up sound more clearly. The hardware also has DSP technologies that include noise cancellation and voice clarification. Battery life is around 5 hours and the carrying case holds an extra 5 hour charge. The Plantronics Discovery 925 is expected to come in pink, gold and black colours, and will hit stores in April for US$150.

Plantronics Unveils New Discovery 925 Bluetooth Earpiece Collection

Blends Distinctive VFrame™ Design with Award-Winning Audio Technology for the Ultimate in Bluetooth Performance

CTIA WIRELESS 2008 - Las Vegas, NV (April 1, 2008) - Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE: PLT) today presented the Plantronics Discovery® 925 Bluetooth® earpiece collection, a signature line of designer headsets for both men and women. Delivering exceptional audio performance, complemented by bold lines and distinctive finishes, the Plantronics Discovery 925 Bluetooth earpiece represents a technical craftsmanship previously unseen in the mobile accessories category.

The revolutionary design of the Plantronics' Discovery 925 Bluetooth earpiece provides outstanding incoming and outgoing audio clarity in any environment. Central to its performance is the unique VFrame™ design, structured to follow the contours of the face and draw the microphone closer to the mouth for a headset that is as much objet d'art as it is audio ingenuity. The signature elongated design, housing an extended microphone, enhances audio performance and connection range. Plantronics' AudioIQ® noise reduction technology adds to the Discovery 925's performance by removing background noise while simultaneously adjusting the incoming volume - ensuring crystal clear sound on both sides of the conversation.

"When designing a Bluetooth headset, it is critical to fully understand the physical and emotional relationship between the product and the end user," said Darrin Caddes, vice president of Industrial Design at Plantronics, Inc. "Similar to high performance watches or automobiles, our Bluetooth headset is designed to deliver a first-class experience - in this case to permit clear, wireless conversation without the distraction of background noise. It is equally imperative that the product expresses individual taste and style and is comfortable and easy to use."

Plantronics' inaugural collection of Discovery 925 earpieces includes a unique palette of colours for both men and women: Onyx Black, Alchemy Gold and Cerise Pink. Each earpiece is treated with glass beads and fire-blasted for a deep, enamel-like finish.

Each Plantronics Discovery 925 comes with a matching, soft textile carrying case that recharges and stores the earpiece. The Discovery 925 earpiece supports up to five hours of talk time, while the charging case provides an extra five-hour charge on the go. Self-stabilizing, custom-fit eartips create a light, perfectly balanced fit without the need for an earloop. Plantronics QuickPair™ greatly simplifies pairing with most Bluetooth phones.

"From the onset, our vision for the Discovery 925 was to deliver remarkable audio clarity from within a supremely comfortable and distinctive package," said Renee Niemi, general manager and vice president, Mobile and Entertainment at Plantronics, Inc. "Plantronics leveraged the talents of its Industrial Design team to create the Discovery 925 as a true 'tech-cessory,' and bridge the gap between high-grade audio performance and high-fashion - a gap that has previously eluded most headset designs."

Introduced at an exclusive showing during the Spring 2008 New York Fashion Week, the Plantronics Discovery 925 has received rave reviews among fashion press, stylists and celebrities.

Pricing and Availability:

The new Plantronics Discovery 925 Bluetooth earpiece in Black Onyx (MSRP $149.99) will be available at major consumer electronics retailers, www.amazon.com and www.plantronics.com in April 2008. The Plantronics Discovery 925 in Alchemy Gold and Cerise Pink will be available in May 2008.