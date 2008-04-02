How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

Pirates of the Caribbean Themed Theatre: Set Sail For Some Movie Booty

Needless to say, if you have the cash to drop on a Pirates of the Caribbean themed home theatre, getting booty probably isn't your problem—financially or sexually. For owners Paul and Emily Konold, the motivation wasn't to impress or even to pay homage to the movie franchise, it was all about recreating the fun they experienced on the original ride at Disneyland.

Still, the design incorporates scenes from both the ride and the movie, and it includes a significant amount of hand-made detail—like the arch murals that were painted by a 13-year old artist and former student of Emily's. There is even a bar at the back of the theatre decked out like a true pirate watering hole. As for the technical specs, the Konolds included a 16:9 screen with a custom masking system to make the setup 2.35:1 (the format of all Disney movies). For a closer look, hit the gallery at E-House. [Electronic House]

Trending Stories Right Now

earther

The Truth About Bioplastic

If you’re not the type to bring a reusable bag to the store, bioplastics have become an increasingly attractive alternative to the plastic that is slowly strangling the oceans, rivers, municipalities, and the very sediment record of Earth itself.
5g au optus

Optus Wants To Trial mmWave 5G This Year

Consumers won't see access to millimetre wave 5G until at least mid-next year, but Optus is keen to get testing the technology ahead of the government's early 2020 spectrum auction, according to Optus' head of 5G Harvey Wright.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles