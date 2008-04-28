Pioneering Orangutan Pries First Hunting Tool Ever Out of Heston's Cold Dead Hands

Hide the china, bananas, children—whatever. I guess it doesn't really matter, because for the first time ever an orangutan was spotted in the wild using a gadget to hunt. In this case the tool was a spear, and the intrepid primate apparently picked up the skill by watching locals fish with spears along the Gohong River in Borneo, on the island of Kaja.

Lucky for we homo sapiens, this orangutan was not as skilled as the fishermen, and could only snare fish that were hooked on fishing lines. Orangutans are incredible masters of mimicry, however, so you know it's only a matter of time before Charlton Heston himself will have to fight his way back from the abyss to save us all. [Daily Mail via The Drawn Cutlass via Neatorama]