How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

Pioneering Orangutan Pries First Hunting Tool Ever Out of Heston's Cold Dead Hands

Hide the china, bananas, children—whatever. I guess it doesn't really matter, because for the first time ever an orangutan was spotted in the wild using a gadget to hunt. In this case the tool was a spear, and the intrepid primate apparently picked up the skill by watching locals fish with spears along the Gohong River in Borneo, on the island of Kaja.

Lucky for we homo sapiens, this orangutan was not as skilled as the fishermen, and could only snare fish that were hooked on fishing lines. Orangutans are incredible masters of mimicry, however, so you know it's only a matter of time before Charlton Heston himself will have to fight his way back from the abyss to save us all. [Daily Mail via The Drawn Cutlass via Neatorama]

Trending Stories Right Now

earther

The Truth About Bioplastic

If you’re not the type to bring a reusable bag to the store, bioplastics have become an increasingly attractive alternative to the plastic that is slowly strangling the oceans, rivers, municipalities, and the very sediment record of Earth itself.
cassian-andor diego-luna disney io9 jabba-the-hutt jabba-the-hutts-intriguing-texture lucasfilm rogue-one the-tonight-show-with-jimmy-fallon

Diego Luna Is Haunted By His Thirst For Jabba The Hutt

Once upon a time, on the press tour for a little-known film called Rogue One, actor Diego Luna expressed a desire. A forbidden desire. Since then, he has not known peace.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles