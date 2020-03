Designers Feijun Chen & Bin Zhao clearly were reading Skymall when they dreamed up these "Pioneer" sneakers with built-in recharging headlights. They've got a battery inside which charges on each step, using some mysterious tech that doesn't look piezoelectric. Apparently this can power the LEDs in the front for a full 12 hours. So you can, you know: run in the dark down dim-lit streets, or something. Maybe they'd be handy for doggy-do detection? Just a concept, for now. [Yanko design]