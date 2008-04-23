Pig Urine Plasticware Could Add Some Flavour To Your Meals, Cigarettes

Denmark has a disgusting problem. The waste produced by the country's 20 million pigs is slowly choking the environment—which has prompted a local company named Agroplast to devise a unique solution. Specifically, they have developed a means of processing animal waste (pig urine most notably) and transforming it into plastics that could be used in just about everything—including plastic dinnerware.

In fact, the folks at Agroplast claim that their chemicals can be utilised in other products like fertilisers, lotions, and as "a flavour enhancer in cigarettes." Sorry, but I'm going to pass on a ticket to that flavour country. [Agroplast via CNET]