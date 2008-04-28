Piezing Dress Concept Generates Electricity as She Walks

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Oasis were right, she is electric, or at least she would be with the Piezing dress concept, designed by Amanda Parkes. The concept was shown off at the 2nd Skin: Imaginative Designs in Digital & Analogue Clothing event in San Francisco, and it uses piezoelectric material around the joints to generate electricity when motion is detected. Unfortunately, the current isn't used instantaneously as some sort of nipple stimulator, instead it is stored in a small, removable battery, which can then be discharged when required.

Clothing concepts that double up with unusual functions have been around for a while, but this one seems to be one of the more useful and practical solutions, even if it isn't the epitome of fashion. (Disclaimer: I am not a fashion pundit.) [textually]

