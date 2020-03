A half-way house between a digital watch and those crazy do-it-all multimedia watches, the digital photo frame watch may actually appeal to more people. The built-in memory can store 60 photos and it can superimpose the time in analogue or digital format over the top. And that's all it does: simple. It charges through USB, lasting about 8 hours —its main drawback, perhaps— and is Mac and PC compatible. In leather and stainless steel, it'll set you back $US99.95. [EverythingUSB]