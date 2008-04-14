Philips DCP951 Portable DVD Player Likes iPod Touch, Kitchen Counters

The Philips DCP951 portable DVD player ditches the laptop design of previous portables for a shiny tablet layout that works as well on the road as it does in the kitchen. As the successor to the DCP850, this portable has a half-inch bigger LCD screen and a dock for the iPod Touch. Price and info are below the jump.

When the iPod won't cut it, the DCP951 plays standard DVDs, DVD+/-R and DVD+/-RW, VCD, DivX and MPEG4 movies. Don't plan on any epic movies for your cross-country flights, however, as total play time on a single battery charge is a weak 2.5 hours. The resolution isn't much better at 640x220, but the relatively low US$199.99 price tag and small form factor are appealing. It's also shiny, did we mention that yet? [Amazon, via Chip Chick]