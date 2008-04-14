How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Philips DCP951 Portable DVD Player Likes iPod Touch, Kitchen Counters

The Philips DCP951 portable DVD player ditches the laptop design of previous portables for a shiny tablet layout that works as well on the road as it does in the kitchen. As the successor to the DCP850, this portable has a half-inch bigger LCD screen and a dock for the iPod Touch. Price and info are below the jump.

When the iPod won't cut it, the DCP951 plays standard DVDs, DVD+/-R and DVD+/-RW, VCD, DivX and MPEG4 movies. Don't plan on any epic movies for your cross-country flights, however, as total play time on a single battery charge is a weak 2.5 hours. The resolution isn't much better at 640x220, but the relatively low US$199.99 price tag and small form factor are appealing. It's also shiny, did we mention that yet? [Amazon, via Chip Chick]

