Phantom Lapboard Reviewed (Verdict: Holy Bees They've Shipped It And It's Only Half Bad)

Will Smith over at Maximum PC just reviewed the Phantom Lapboard—that keyboard from the Phantom console guys which we first held for ourselves back at E3 2004. Surprise! They think the keyboard "rocks". Their official position is that the pivoting scheme is comfortable and works great for righties and lefties. The only problem is their mouse. It sucks. Not only does it have signal dropouts, the left click button is "wimpy". Probably not worth your US$130 until they can work out the mousing problems. [Maximum PC]