Pet Pavillion: Luxury Pet House Or Doggie Death Chamber?

It may look like a pet microwave, but the Pet Pavilion is actually a luxury pet house designed to pamper your pooch and keep it healthy. As you might suspect, this device is loaded with features that surpass the living conditions of most humans—nevermind your average pet. Features include: PC-based incubation process management, ideal temperature and humidity limits, a built-in infrared radiation and carbon heating element, an antibiotic air filter for removing dust, a carbon filter for odours and a solenoid valve for "medical treatment."



Naturally, there is no word on when the Pet Pavillion will be released or how much it will cost. However, it will be on display to the public at the Koreannovation trade show in NYC from May 14th-15th. [Koreannovation via Gearlog]