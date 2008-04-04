Perspektiva Lamp: For Anyone Who Dreams of Being Stalked By the Paparrazzi

According to the designers at Transparent House, the idea behind the Perspecktiva lamp was " to integrate an iconic object into modern day life while maintaining the qualities of art and function." In this case the "iconic object" was a vintage camera inspired by the classic Leica design. The result is a work of art that should appeal to just about anyone—especially Hollywood hopefuls that dream that they too will one day have to file a restraining order against a paparazzo. Too bad it is only a concept at this point. Video after the break.



[Transparent House]