How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

Paro the US$5,000 Therapeutic Seal Now Available in America

Paro, the Japanese robotic therapy seal is now available in the US. Paro is a medical device developed by folks who have built therapy robots for years, and they say this robo-companionship can relieve some of the symptoms associated with long-term illness and even Alzheimer's. Why a seal, and not a cat or dog? Because people don't have stereotypes about seals and wouldn't question how real it felt. We're all for a gadget that helps a sick person feel better, but we don't know if you should let your demented aunt Fanny spend too much time with a robot seal.

hospital.jpgParo in Brunei.JPGParo in Sweden.JPGday service center.jpg

The cost? Five thousand dollars. To put that insane price in robot pet perspective, you could buy 16 Pleos or even 2 ½ AIBOs.

But it's only in limited quantities for now; that means if you aren't a hospital you can expect to wait a while before getting your hands on one. [Paro, Paro research]

Trending Stories Right Now

earther

The Truth About Bioplastic

If you’re not the type to bring a reusable bag to the store, bioplastics have become an increasingly attractive alternative to the plastic that is slowly strangling the oceans, rivers, municipalities, and the very sediment record of Earth itself.
5g au optus

Optus Wants To Trial mmWave 5G This Year

Consumers won't see access to millimetre wave 5G until at least mid-next year, but Optus is keen to get testing the technology ahead of the government's early 2020 spectrum auction, according to Optus' head of 5G Harvey Wright.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles