Do you want to prove to your office mates that you've got an acerbic wit and great sense of irony? This Paper E-Mail isn't the way to do it. Sure, it's clever to write notes to Bob that look like emails (cc: your mom!), but is it really clever? Is it US$3.99 clever? Perhaps. Is it US$3.99 plus shipping clever? Perhaps not. Either way, you only get 50 chances per pack to impress. [ThinkGeek via Tech Digest]