Panasonic Putting Plasma Display Tech Into Mobile Phones, Undoubtedly Angering David Lynch

Panasonic's just revealed its plans to put low-voltage plasma technology into mobile phones, including phones that are headed for AT&T's Mobile TV Service. They've supposedly been working on this tech for "nearly a decade", and if their technology in actual Plasma TVs are any indication, these mobile phones are going to be looking very nice. It's just as the Plasma inventor predicted—the tech's heading to smaller displays. We're not sure how David Lynch would feel about this, but as long as people just use these screens to watch lousy movies and not Mulholland Drive, he'll probably be OK with it. Mmmm, Rita. [Slashphone]