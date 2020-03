As you can see in the clip above, Panasonic's Wi-Fi enabled Lumix TZ250 connects to most wireless networks—including T-Mobile Hotspots—and uploads your pictures directly to a Picasa account. It works in reverse also, photos placed online are browsable by the camera. When we tried it out, a picture took about 25 seconds to upload, which is a bit slow but a small price to pay to never worry about wires. The TZ250 will sell for US$450 starting in May. [Panasonic]