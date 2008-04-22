Paint Thickness Tester Won't Determine the IQ of Your Walls

A handy little gadget for those of you who prefer to buy second-hand cars rather than brand spanking new models that smell of plastic, Westfalia's paint-thickness tester will let you know if the vehicle has had a paint job—which can often mean it's been involved in a crash somewhere down the line. Here's how it works:

First of all you have to test the paint on the roof, as a reference point, before going for areas that look like they might have had a shunt. If there's evidence of one, then I guess you can either pull your bargaining pants on and haggle like the geezer you are, or walk away. The paint-thickness tester costs just under US$20, including battery. [Westfalia via Red Ferret]