Oregon Scientific Delivers Watch for Serious Weather Addicts

When it comes to forecasting the weather, I often think that sticking a moistened finger into the air is about as accurate as all of that fancy doppler radar. However, there is no shortage of weather addicts out there that religiously check the news and treat weathermen like they were friggin' prophets. It appears that Oregon Scientific has developed a weather forecasting watch made specifically for these types of people.

The Meteo watch tracks the weather conditions by measuring barometric pressure trends and displays the forecast for the next 12-24 hours using four easy-to-read icons (sunny, partly cloudy, cloudy, and rainy)—kind of like their previous Weather in Motion Clock. Seems a little simple if you ask me. I mean, you can get a complete weather forecast via the web on just about any phone. Still, if you prefer to get your weather on your wrist, the Meteo will set you back about £40 (US$80) when it is released this May. [Oregon Scientific via BIOS]

