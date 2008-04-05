Oral Hygiene Game Maps Mouth, Makes Kids Brush Better

As a guy with pretty horrible teeth, I can only wish that this computerised toothbrush was invented decades ago when I was a kid. When children brush using the system, the toothbrush's LEDs get mapped via webcam onto a representation of a mouth, which then shows kids which teeth have already been brushed and which teeth need more cleaning. The kids using the system were "twice as effective at cleaning their teeth following the trial." If only they could turn flossing into a game as well, I wouldn't have to go get a root canal in about a month. [New Scientist]