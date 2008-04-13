How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

OpenMoko Neo Freerunner Pricing Details Surface

The OpenMoko Neo Freerunner has been in the making since before the Jurassic period, but it looks like official word has now been released regarding the final pricing details. The Linux based mobile phone will retail at US$399 for a single unit and US$3690 for a pack containing ten handsets.

Currently, the OpenMoko fellows have received back their first production verification test devices and they are busy making the necessary tweaks to the hardware / software. As for a release date, we've been promised more details concerning distribution will be forthcoming in the "next few days." I'm kinda itching to try one of these out, but it looks like we'll all be waiting a little bit longer. We'll keep you posted on any developments. [OpenMoko]

