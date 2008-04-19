Onkyo HT-S5100 Home Theatre in a Box: 7.1 Surround and Acoustic Room Calibration For US$579

Onkyo's best new entry level HTiB setup has a 7.1 surround is notable for having room correction tech. I'm pretty sure its rare to find a low end system that can adjust gain and delay on all channels to calibrate itself to a room's acoustics. The receiver included is the DTS/Dolby capable HT-R560, with 3 HDMI inputs, 130 watts per channel, and is Sirius satellite ready. The set up also comes with an iPod dock and a 290-watt sub. Not bad for US$579 from a solid company like Onkyo. There are two lesser models:

• The HT-S4100 is a 5.1 systems that seems to lack HDMI, has a 200 watt sub and that same iPod dock. US$479

• The HT-S3100 sub is powered by the receiver and lacks a dock. US$379.