One Reason the Floral Titi MP3 Player Won't Make It To America

It may be a decent little clip-on MP3 player. There's no LCD, but it's priced cheap—US$40 for 1GB and US$55 for 2GB. It comes in 9 (mouth watering?) colours including strawberry, mocha, carrot, aqua, sweet pink, vanilla, lavender, mint and ice blue. Still, we can't shake the nagging sensation that the Floral Titi will never be sold in the US. Of course, if it ever is, we know certain connoisseurs out there would surely grab hold of a Titi—our guess is that the more eager customers may even want two. [Aving]