One Day Poem Pavilion: The Sun's Powerful Rays Become Cheesy Couplets In Art-School Photosynthesis

Solar power doesn't just have to be for them holier-than-thou green types, it can also be for the filthy rich—or for lovelorn poets. Art Centre student Jiyeon Song made the One Day Poem Pavilion of boards with holes punched at different angles. Depending on the angle of the sun to the earth where the pavilion sits, different parts of the poem shine through. After about five hours, you will have the complete message. I just thought of something: This dot-matrix sundial technique could easily be used to make a solar "digital" clock, by showing times instead of stanzas. Calibration would be a bitch, but someone could do it. Phil Torrone, are you hearing me?? [Project Page via ]

One Day Poem 1One Day Poem 3One Day Poem 2

If you’re not the type to bring a reusable bag to the store, bioplastics have become an increasingly attractive alternative to the plastic that is slowly strangling the oceans, rivers, municipalities, and the very sediment record of Earth itself.
One of Martin Freeman’s most iconic roles is as Bilbo Baggins in Peter Jackson’s The Hobbit. Say what you will about that trilogy, but the casting is perfect. No one else could have played that Bilbo the way Freeman did. Unfortunately, he was almost certain he was going to have to pass on the part.

