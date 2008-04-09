In a chat with Laptop Mag about the booming ultra-cheap, ultra-portable laptop market, blustery and beleaguered OLPC founder Nick Negroponte actually manages to keep his cool while dissing his rivals—a laudable feat—and drops a couple of interesting bits: OLPC is still on a trajectory toward a US$50 laptop, and they're planning on launching dual-boot Windows XP machines worldwide. Thems some lofty goals—aside from their epic fail to hit just US$100, XO's crafty designer is only trying to clear $75. Good luck, Nick. [Laptop Mag]