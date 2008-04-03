Olive OPUS Nº4, MELODY Nº2 Music Streaming Combo Pack Style With Expense

The Olive OPUS Nº4 has quite a striking design and boasts either a 320GB or 1TB HDD, internal CD burner, 802.11g WiFi support and a 480 x 272 touchscreen display. The unit supports MP3, FLAC and WAV files, as well as having a bevy of output ports, the OPUS Nº4 also pairs up wirelessly with the MELODY Nº2, which allows you to access your content from the OPUS Nº4 and audio files stored on your PC's hard drive or central server. The OPUS Nº4 and MELODY Nº2 will retail for US$1,799 and US$599, respectively. [Tech Digest]