Old, Beaten PowerBook Reborn as Shiny, New Desktop

If your otherwise perfectly functional PowerBook has fallen apart from rough handling, many would either pay big bucks for a new screen or just replace the computer outright. But one modder had a better idea: gut the components to create a sleek desktop system.

The case is essentially just two large pieces of white acrylic separated by chrome spacers that are reminiscent of Mac Pro grating. Fun factoid: the acrylic is actually just recycled shower wall.

Apparently the most difficult proposition was mounting the motherboard with all of the drives attached. The modder explains:

The tolerances inside the slim drive are so tight, even the slightest deformation of the case will have a detrimental effect (i.e. I broke one!).

On the upside, since the system retains the PowerBook's original battery, it has a natural built-in UPS.

Pretty great idea. Excellent execution. [macmod via technabob]

