Nyko's Kama Wireless Nunchuk On Sale in Limited Quantities Now

Nyko's Kama wireless Wii Nunchuk (no, not the adapter) is going on sale now, online, before the official retail launch in May. If you buy now, you'll have a chance to get one of the limited edition grey, black, pink or gold units that sync wirelessly to your Wiimote adaptor. The limited edition won't be available in stores, hence the limited part, so if you want a coloured one you'll have to act fast. [Nyko]