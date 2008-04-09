NTT Turning Mobile Phones Into Smellphones

Phones with little scented tissues in them are just soooo 2007. In two days, NTT Communications will start testing something bigger and weirder. It's a freestanding US$195 device, possibly due out March of next year, that holds 16 cartridges of base scents, like an inkjet printer's basic colours, that mix up more elaborate odours when they receive instructions from a mobile phone. The system will accept smell messages via e-mail from the owner who wants an aromatic return from a hard day's work, or a loved one who just wants to say I HEART—or FART—You. OK, maybe intestinal gas isn't at the top of the list now, but you know when modders get involved, anything can and will happen. [Reuters; NTT Release]