Notes: PS3 Reliability?

This is not any sort of indication of a hardware failure epidemic, but a friend of mine had a Playstation support person tell them that there were a lot of 40GB failures, with many units being sent back more than once.

This is a surprising thing to hear considering the robustness of the console's build. Unfortunately, there's no way to do a poll that isn't a leading question on the issue, and one support staff's comment on the issue is not proof enough, but if you've got strong feelings about multiple PS3 failures let me know in the comments.