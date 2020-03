The official announcement won't be until next Monday, but the N-Gage blog just let everyone know that their mobile phone gaming platform went live today. If you've got an N81, N81 8GB, N82, N95 or N95 8GB, you can go download and install the service now (available on both Mac and PC). If you've got an N73, N93i and N93, you'll have to wait a bit for support. Here's our hands-on of it at Mobile World Congress. In short, it's like Xbox Live for your phone. [N-Gage Download]