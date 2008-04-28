How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Nokia's "Beautiful to Use" 3600 and 6600 Fold/Slide Phone

Nokia has fired out three new mobile phones aimed at the European market, under a "beautiful to use" banner. Most interesting, the 6600 comes in either a fold or slide version, both with "tap" touch control technology. The 3G folding version has a 2 megapixel camera and 2.13-inch OLED screen, while the slide version has 3.2 megapixel camera and 2.3-inch screen. The coloured sliding 3600 model has the same 3.2 megapixel camera and is the first from Nokia with "background noise cancellation." They'll be available at the end of the year, the 6600 fold around $470, the slide at $430 and the 3600 at $300. [Nokia]

If you’re not the type to bring a reusable bag to the store, bioplastics have become an increasingly attractive alternative to the plastic that is slowly strangling the oceans, rivers, municipalities, and the very sediment record of Earth itself.
Once upon a time, on the press tour for a little-known film called Rogue One, actor Diego Luna expressed a desire. A forbidden desire. Since then, he has not known peace.

