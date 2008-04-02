Nokia N810 WiMax Edition Tablet Hands On

Nokia took the shroud off its WiMAX-capable N810 Tablet today, which promises 4g mobile broadband speeds for the handheld internet tablet. The updated N810 will use Sprint's Xohm service, and adds a new mobile dimension to the device, which was previously Wi-Fi only.
