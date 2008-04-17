How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Nokia Launching Australian Music Store On April 22

We've been hearing about Nokia's music store for a while here at Giz AU, but we never really thought that we'd see it any time soon. How wrong we were. Today, Nokia told us that they'll be launching the Australian version of their online music store on April 22. The service is accessible both through certain high-end Nokia handsets and online, but most noticeably is the availability of an "all-you-can-eat" subscription plan through your PC.

There are roughly 2.5 million tracks up for grabs from three of the four major labels, although Warner is still holding out. Individual tracks retail for $1.70, and albums start at $17. The monthly subscription service goes for $10 a month, which is surprisingly affordable, although the service is PC only - there's no provision for copying music to a portable device.

