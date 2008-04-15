Nokia 6212 Classic Has Near-Field Payment Tech Built-In

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Nokia's new 6212 classic phone may not be much of a looker, but it's designed to allow the simplest possible connectivity between two devices. It uses Near Field Communications technology to connect up two devices simply by holding them together, allowing easy photo or ringtone sharing with just one button push. Better yet, it also allows you to store your credit card info on the phone, enabling easy payments that require simply placing the phone on a sensor.

Those transactions are made secure by requiring you to enter a passcode, so losing this phone shouldn't be as scary as you might think.

Apart from the nifty NFC technology, the candybar device has 3G connectivity, has a 2-inch TFT screen, MP3 player, and a stereo FM radio. There's also a 2 megapixel camera and microSD slot for memory expansion (up to 2GB). It's available later this year, starting in Europe and Asia for around $315. [Nokia and Softpedia]

