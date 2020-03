According to some intel gathered by our brothers from another alien mother at Kotaku, rumour has it that Nintendo is ramping up Wii production to 2.4 million units/month (compared to the 1.8 million units/month currently produced). It's a number that should allow Nintendo to sell more of their popular console while balancing the big Re-shhhhhh that's going on in America at the moment. We'll continue this conversation when, uhhh, things are going even better. [kotaku]