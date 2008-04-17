Nintendo Shuts Down New DS Rumour Hard

Those of you hoping for a next-gen DS to be unveiled by Nintendo at E3 this year will have to stop by the supermarket to get a gallon of consolation ice cream on your way home from work. Nintendo Japan just shut down the rumour by saying "We cannot comment...but at the very least there won't be anything like what Mr. Hamamura suggested..." That's a complete denial if we ever heard one. Of course, Nintendo could be going in a completely different direction and rolling out a Nintendo Triple Screen, the TS. That would be nothing like what Mr. Hamamura suggested. [IGN via Go Nintendo via Kotaku]