Why Nintendo's releasing a new wired controller after they discontinued the wonderful wireless WaveBird is unknown to us, but Japan will be able to get a brand new white gamepad for about 2000 yen, or US$20 this month. Like most things Nintendo, it'll take a few months to get to the States (if it even does). Looking at the sales numbers of Smash Bros. Brawl makes it seem likely that it will. [Nintendo via Go Nintendo via Kotaku]