Nintendo Probably Didn't Take Wii Fit Idea From Jackie Chan

Although Nintendo didn't take much inspiration from Jackie Chan and his crazy 2005 J-Mat Fitness, you can't help but see some similarities between it and Wii Fit. You probably never heard of this Jackie Chan sellout workout machine because it costs US$90 and needed another US$80 XaviXPORT console to use. We're kind of sorry we missed it, because if anybody could get you in shape to take a 80 foot dive into a tree, then do three movies you hate just for a paycheck, it's Jackie. [Siliconera via Kotaku]