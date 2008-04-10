How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

Nikon Enters Super-Zoom Race with 18X CoolPix P80

If you're gonna zoom, ZOOM, goes an old saying I just made up, and Nikon today is heeding those words: the CoolPix P80 point-and-shoot has an 18X optical zoom lens—that's a 35mm equivalent of 27-486mm. Along with that, it's got full P, A, S and M modes, optical vibration reduction and up to 6400 ISO at lower resolutions, so it's all but guaranteed to let you crawl up a fly's arse in midair. Compared to the budget minded full-manual CoolPix P60, the P80 has a few incremental improvements: a 10-megapixel CCD, up from the P60's 8 megapixels, a 2.7" LCD, up from 2.5", oh and a $400 price tag, up from $230. Helllloooo profit margin! Press release after the gallery.

Nikon CoolPix P80 SLup_front34r.jpgNikon CoolPix P80 back.jpgNikon CoolPix P80 front34r_on.jpgNikon CoolPix P80 top_on.jpgNikon CoolPix P80 front.jpgNikon CoolPix P80 SLup_front.jpg

Trending Stories Right Now

earther

The Truth About Bioplastic

If you’re not the type to bring a reusable bag to the store, bioplastics have become an increasingly attractive alternative to the plastic that is slowly strangling the oceans, rivers, municipalities, and the very sediment record of Earth itself.
guillermo-del-toro io9 martin-freeman new-line-cinema peter-jackson sherlock the-hobbit warner-bros

Sherlock Almost Lost Martin Freeman His Role As Bilbo In The Hobbit

One of Martin Freeman’s most iconic roles is as Bilbo Baggins in Peter Jackson’s The Hobbit. Say what you will about that trilogy, but the casting is perfect. No one else could have played that Bilbo the way Freeman did. Unfortunately, he was almost certain he was going to have to pass on the part.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles