June is shaping up to be a hot month for DSLRs. Fresh off spotting the 24.4-megapixel D3x lurking in the D3's firmware, whispers out of Japan are that the monolith is due by the second week of June, along with the D90, an update to Nikon's well-loved D80. Pure rumour, but Thom Hogan is symbiotically attached to Nikon equipment, and Photography Bay has a decent BS detector. And the D3x is obviously around. So let's call it 50-50? [Thom Hogan via Photography Bay]