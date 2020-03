We found this official teaser for the Nike+ SportBand on the Nike site, leading us to believe (you know, if Nike isn't lying) that the kit is coming next week. It's great for people who don't really need iPods when running but still want the ability to track and display your progress. However, that means Nike could be leaning away from the iPod integration and getting more money in their own pockets instead of sharing with Apple. [Shiny Shiny]