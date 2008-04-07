Nextar I4-BC, a GPS and Reversing Camera System Combo

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Nextar's I4-BC device wraps up a widescreen GPS system and one of those neat reversing cameras in one gizmo. Great: more family rows averted, with no getting lost en route and no backing into the gatepost as you leave. You hook up the camera on your vehicle, and when you start backing up its display auto-switches from navigation to the rear view, with a range up to four metres. Its got all the standard GPS functions, a 4.3-inch widescreen, text-to-speech for street name instructions and an SD card for MP3 playing. Of course, systems like this are built-in to some cars, but this is not a bad little combo for your older vehicle. Costs US$499.95. [Red Ferret]

